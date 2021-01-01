It’s 2021! Here’s how Pakistani celebs welcomed the New Year

The year 2021 is finally here with a bang! As a very challenging year comes to an end, it’s time to welcome new vibes and new goals.

People all around the globe are welcoming the year 2021, curled up in a ball, watching fireworks on TV in the comfort of their home. While the pandemic has dimmed the celebration, the spirits and expectations are higher than ever.

Here is how our favourite stars welcomed the New year in style :

Leading actress Ayeza Khan penned a note of gratitude, expressing love for her husband Danish and family:

"No words can describe my love for you and how much I need you every second of my life.

I can’t thank you enough for the joy and peace you bring to my world. Thanks for being part of my family and always being there for us when we need you.I love you, forever. ????

And this is the beautiful ending of 2020 :).Happy New Year! 2021"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Sending flowers and best wishes, the Rockstar singer Ali Zafar wished his Instagram family:

"herever & whoever you are, If you’ve had a tough year, kindly accept these flowers from me and @ayeshafazli with prayers and the best of wishes for the coming year. Know that the next year is going to super AWESOME!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

The Parchi star also penned a note welcoming the new year and bidding farwell to 2020:

"Oh 2020 what a year you’ve been. I proudly give you the title of ‘year of realisations’. And what profound realisations they’ve been, individually and as a word together. Though no doubt 2020’s been an extremely tough year for everyone with so many precious loved ones lost, so many heartaches and so many tears, but im going to try and not remember it just as the worst year! No matter how hard it tried, i will try my best to let it not break my spirit! In order to do that i have look for the positives! Amidst all the negativity, 2020 came with its own beauty! below im listing down the ways, this year made me see its beauty masked in its ugliness:"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

Actress Sonya Hussyn celebrated new year in the USA, keeping in mind the pandemic and the new normal:

"Undoubtedly #2020 has taught us that anything can change with a blink of an eye. This global pandemic has brought a permanent change to our understanding of what ‘normal’ is, so many people have lost their lives, their loved one's ???????????? hunger, depression, loneliness and a major shift has occurred in how we see the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

The handsome Imran Abbas also posted a cheeky portrait of himself and captioned the post: "Happy 2021."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????? (@imranabbas.official)

Wishing a happy new year to everyone!