How many Indian prisoners are in Pakistani jails?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday shared a list of 319 Indian prisoners with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The 319 Indian prisoners in Pakistan include 49 civilians and 270 fishermen prisoners.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the list was shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad today.

This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.

The Indian Government also concurrently shared the list of 340 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 263 civilians and 77 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.