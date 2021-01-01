How many Indian prisoners are in Pakistani jails?
340 Pakistanis including 263 civilians and 77 fishermen are currently jailed in India
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday shared a list of 319 Indian prisoners with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
The 319 Indian prisoners in Pakistan include 49 civilians and 270 fishermen prisoners.
The Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the list was shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad today.
This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.
The Indian Government also concurrently shared the list of 340 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 263 civilians and 77 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.
India can't defeat Pakistan militarily, ex-cop ... 11:38 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
NEW DELHI: India has no clarity about its military and strategic objectives vis-à-vis its stated adversaries, ...
- Honda increases prices of bikes in Pakistan08:41 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- India's illegal actions, statements threaten peace in the region, FO07:31 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- How many Indian prisoners are in Pakistani jails?07:01 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- PM Imran performs ground-breaking of $100m automobile plant06:43 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
-
- Saba Qamar trolled for latest photoshoot05:37 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- #ShaanSeShine – Sunsilk helps Pakistani girls break barriers with ...04:04 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
-
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020