  

Search

Lifestyle

Khaqaan Shahnawaz's Halloween look doesn't look so 'spectacular' to fans

Web Desk
10:37 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
Khaqaan Shahnawaz's Halloween look doesn't look so 'spectacular' to fans
Source: Instagram
Khaqaan Shahnawaz's Halloween look doesn't look so 'spectacular' to fans
Khaqaan Shahnawaz's Halloween look doesn't look so 'spectacular' to fans
Khaqaan Shahnawaz's Halloween look doesn't look so 'spectacular' to fans
Khaqaan Shahnawaz's Halloween look doesn't look so 'spectacular' to fans
Khaqaan Shahnawaz's Halloween look doesn't look so 'spectacular' to fans

Halloween festivities recently swept across the globe, with people showcasing their creativity through a wide array of costumes and lively parties. Even within the vibrant Lollywood community, our beloved celebrities enthusiastically joined the celebrations. Among them, emerging star Khaqan Shahnawaz stood out, fully embracing the Halloween spirit by donning a vampire costume alongside his co-stars from the immensely popular drama series, "College Gate."

Shahnawaz and his co-stars displayed remarkable dedication and creativity as they crafted elaborate Halloween costumes, staying true to the holiday's spooky theme. These actors certainly spared no effort in paying homage to this global tradition.

He took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his Halloween transformation. Adorned in a classic red cape, with slicked-back hair and a wand in hand, he humorously captioned the post as "Count Spectacular." The shared enthusiasm extended to his co-star, the ever-controversial and glamorous Mamyia Sajaffar, who also embraced the occasion with an extravagant queen-like appearance.

However, the online reaction to their Halloween escapades was far from unanimous. Some individuals raised concerns about the timing of the celebration, considering the ongoing crisis in Palestine. For them, participating in festivities during such trying times seemed inappropriate and insensitive. Another group of critics questioned the adoption of a 'Western tradition' by the actors, arguing that it was unnecessary and, in some cases, even 'ridiculous' for Muslims to follow such customs.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699273085-3731.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699273089-1516.jpeg

Khaqan Shahnawaz shocked by people's 'hypocrisy' after controversial earthquake joke

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:25 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Saboor Aly leaves fans smitten with her latest look

10:36 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 with a special surprise for fans across the ...

12:31 AM | 2 Nov, 2023

Juggun Kazim celebrates Halloween with a 'disclaimer'

06:14 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Sharmila Farooqi slays Halloween look with evil clown look

05:12 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Alizeh Shah faces backlash over her new K-Pop inspired look

10:18 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Atif Aslam asks fans to donate money instead of showering on him

Advertisement

Latest

11:51 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Pakistan can make it to semifinals 'with a little bit of divine intervention': Mickey Arthur

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6 November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates

Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.

The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.45 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan remain stable; check latest price here

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 November 2023

On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: