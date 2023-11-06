Khaqaan Shahnawaz's Halloween look doesn't look so 'spectacular' to fans

Halloween festivities recently swept across the globe, with people showcasing their creativity through a wide array of costumes and lively parties. Even within the vibrant Lollywood community, our beloved celebrities enthusiastically joined the celebrations. Among them, emerging star Khaqan Shahnawaz stood out, fully embracing the Halloween spirit by donning a vampire costume alongside his co-stars from the immensely popular drama series, "College Gate."

Shahnawaz and his co-stars displayed remarkable dedication and creativity as they crafted elaborate Halloween costumes, staying true to the holiday's spooky theme. These actors certainly spared no effort in paying homage to this global tradition.

He took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his Halloween transformation. Adorned in a classic red cape, with slicked-back hair and a wand in hand, he humorously captioned the post as "Count Spectacular." The shared enthusiasm extended to his co-star, the ever-controversial and glamorous Mamyia Sajaffar, who also embraced the occasion with an extravagant queen-like appearance.

However, the online reaction to their Halloween escapades was far from unanimous. Some individuals raised concerns about the timing of the celebration, considering the ongoing crisis in Palestine. For them, participating in festivities during such trying times seemed inappropriate and insensitive. Another group of critics questioned the adoption of a 'Western tradition' by the actors, arguing that it was unnecessary and, in some cases, even 'ridiculous' for Muslims to follow such customs.

