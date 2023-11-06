Tariq Amin celebrates 60 years of style and influence in 60s-themed birthday bash

In the worlds of fashion and entertainment, Tariq Amin reigns as an original and an icon, a maestro of his craft, known for his talents as a celebrity makeup artist, wardrobe stylist, and hairdresser to the stars. He has crafted fresh and iconic looks for many luminaries who currently dominate the industry. With a career that spans generations, his illustrious journey has endeared him to everyone in the industry.

Amin's expertise in the field has earned him a stellar reputation, and his work has been instrumental in defining the style and image of many individuals who are now leading figures in the entertainment and fashion sectors.

Recently, he marked a significant milestone as he rang in his 60th birthday with all the style and panache one would expect from a man of his calibre. His 60th birthday celebration featured a vibrant 60s-themed party, where stars like Ushna Shah, Hamza Amin, Deepak Perwani, Ali Azmat, and others gathered to pay tribute to the style maestro. The event was a testament to Tariq Amin's enduring charm and the warmth of his friendships in the industry.

The 60s-themed bash was a lively affair, capturing the essence of a bygone era, and offering a fantastic idea for those planning upcoming birthday festivities. The snapshots from the celebration speak volumes about the joy and energy that filled the event, a fitting tribute to a man who has added glamour and charisma to countless lives over his storied career.

Turning to his Instagram, he shared an endearing montage accompanied by a heartfelt message. He expressed his gratitude, saying "Overwhelmed by the love and the backcombing … From all corners of the world they came. Thank you @tapujaveri and everyone who shared the love of the 60s last night was a night to remember…That’s all folks …So blessed"

Heart emojis and warm wishes poured into the comments section from both fans and fellow celebrities.