  

Search

Lifestyle

Tariq Amin celebrates 60 years of style and influence in 60s-themed birthday bash

Maheen Khawaja
10:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
Tariq Amin celebrates 60 years of style and influence in 60s-themed birthday bash
Source: Tariq Amin (Instagram)

In the worlds of fashion and entertainment, Tariq Amin reigns as an original and an icon, a maestro of his craft, known for his talents as a celebrity makeup artist, wardrobe stylist, and hairdresser to the stars. He has crafted fresh and iconic looks for many luminaries who currently dominate the industry. With a career that spans generations, his illustrious journey has endeared him to everyone in the industry.

Amin's expertise in the field has earned him a stellar reputation, and his work has been instrumental in defining the style and image of many individuals who are now leading figures in the entertainment and fashion sectors. 

Recently, he marked a significant milestone as he rang in his 60th birthday with all the style and panache one would expect from a man of his calibre. His 60th birthday celebration featured a vibrant 60s-themed party, where stars like Ushna Shah, Hamza Amin, Deepak Perwani, Ali Azmat, and others gathered to pay tribute to the style maestro. The event was a testament to Tariq Amin's enduring charm and the warmth of his friendships in the industry.

The 60s-themed bash was a lively affair, capturing the essence of a bygone era, and offering a fantastic idea for those planning upcoming birthday festivities. The snapshots from the celebration speak volumes about the joy and energy that filled the event, a fitting tribute to a man who has added glamour and charisma to countless lives over his storied career.

Turning to his Instagram, he shared an endearing montage accompanied by a heartfelt message. He expressed his gratitude, saying "Overwhelmed by the love and the backcombing … From all corners of the world they came. Thank you @tapujaveri and everyone who shared the love of the 60s last night was a night to remember…That’s all folks …So blessed" 

Heart emojis and warm wishes poured into the comments section from both fans and fellow celebrities.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:17 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Anushka Sharma writes sweetest birthday message to Virat Kohli

10:45 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Minna Tariq shares pictures from birthday bash in Turkey

10:22 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Inside Shahrukh Khan's star studded birthday bash

08:13 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Juanid Khan celebrates 42nd birthday with family

03:50 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Rajieen, an anthem for Palestinians produced by 25 artists West Asia ...

12:59 AM | 2 Nov, 2023

$2.2 million win for Salman, Rahat in California court in defamation ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:26 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Experts ask govt to reconsider uniform tariff policy for tackling increasing electricity prices

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6 November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates

Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.

The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.45 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan remain stable; check latest price here

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 November 2023

On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: