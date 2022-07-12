UN adopts Pakistan co-sponsored resolution to strengthen connectivity between Central and South Asia
Share
NEW YORK – The UN General Assembly has adopted a Pakistan co-sponsored resolution on Strengthening Connectivity between Central and South Asia.
Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said regional connectivity in road, rail, energy, trade, ports and shipping is a vital accelerator for faster economic production, growth and prosperity.
He said regional connectivity can also contribute to building and sustaining peace, stability and security.
Munir Akram said China's Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are timely initiatives to revive prospects of prosperity and cooperation.
Pakistan envoy said the greatest challenge to connectivity is tensions between Pakistan and India over Jammu and Kashmir.
He said festering dispute must be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Karachi man shoots charged bull before slaughtering on Eidul-Adha, ...05:30 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
-
- At least 26 killed as monsoon rains wreak havoc in Sindh04:29 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Domestic worker killed for stealing food from refrigerator in Lahore03:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani pair up for Shoaib Mansoor's new film 'Aasman ...02:20 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Nasir Khan Jan blessed with baby boy12:19 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022