UN adopts Pakistan co-sponsored resolution to strengthen connectivity between Central and South Asia

NEW YORK – The UN General Assembly has adopted a Pakistan co-sponsored resolution on Strengthening Connectivity between Central and South Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said regional connectivity in road, rail, energy, trade, ports and shipping is a vital accelerator for faster economic production, growth and prosperity.

He said regional connectivity can also contribute to building and sustaining peace, stability and security.

Munir Akram said China's Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are timely initiatives to revive prospects of prosperity and cooperation.

Pakistan envoy said the greatest challenge to connectivity is tensions between Pakistan and India over Jammu and Kashmir.

He said festering dispute must be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.