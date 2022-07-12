UN adopts Pakistan co-sponsored resolution to strengthen connectivity between Central and South Asia

02:51 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
UN adopts Pakistan co-sponsored resolution to strengthen connectivity between Central and South Asia
Source: File Photo
Share

NEW YORK – The UN General Assembly has adopted a Pakistan co-sponsored resolution on Strengthening Connectivity between Central and South Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said regional connectivity in road, rail, energy, trade, ports and shipping is a vital accelerator for faster economic production, growth and prosperity.

He said regional connectivity can also contribute to building and sustaining peace, stability and security.

Munir Akram said China's Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are timely initiatives to revive prospects of prosperity and cooperation.

Pakistan envoy said the greatest challenge to connectivity is tensions between Pakistan and India over Jammu and Kashmir.

He said festering dispute must be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

More From This Category
Karachi man shoots charged bull before ...
05:30 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
At least 26 killed as monsoon rains wreak havoc ...
04:29 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Domestic worker killed for stealing food from ...
03:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab contracts ...
11:53 AM | 12 Jul, 2022
Pizza delivery boy raped in Islamabad
10:37 AM | 12 Jul, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate surges to ...
09:54 AM | 12 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kubra Khan wins hearts with latest video
04:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr