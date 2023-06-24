Pakistan-IMF talks likely to see breakthrough

ISLAMABAD – A breakthrough is expected in latest round of talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan programme stalled since November last year.
Reports said Pakistan is likely to modify the budgetary framework for 2023-24 prior to its approval from the parliament as the condition has been laid forth by the global lender to reach the staff-level agreement on ninth review of the $6.5 billion bailout package.
Both sides are holding talks to reach a comprehensive consensus on the budgetary framework as the IMF has made it clear that the agreement could not be reached unless changes in the budget.
If Pakistan and Washington-based lender reached a consensus, it could lead to the revival of the loan progamme.
"The Pakistani side shared the revised budgetary estimates for next fiscal year with the IMF but so far a broader agreement is yet to be achieved," Geo News quoted a top official of the finance ministry as saying.
The final budget speech of the finance minister was also delayed for this reason. Earlier it was expected to be held on Friday and now he may speak on Saturday (today) or on Monday.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.27
|771.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.42
|942.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.86
|753.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
