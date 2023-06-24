Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan wins hearts with his new video from Masjid al-Haram                

MECCA – Pakistan’s star player Mohammad Rizwan continues to win hearts as he portrays himself as Islam’s ambassador in parts of the world.

As the flamboyant hitter landed in the Holy City of Mecca for Hajj, he was recently spotted cleaning the Masjid al-Haram ahead of the pilgrimage, in show of great respect for religion.

A clip has been widely shared online, showing Rizwan carefully cleaning Masjid Al Haram’s floor with mop.

Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan cleaning floor of the 'Holy Kaaba'. pic.twitter.com/ETdj28EQxM — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) June 23, 2023

As the video went viral, people showered love on the 31-year-old cricket, known for his religious inclination.

Earlier, several clips of Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam offering prayers in Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) mosque went viral on social media. Babar Azam is accompanied by his mother during his spiritual journey while Rizwan travelled with his mother and wife.