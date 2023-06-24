Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan wins hearts with his new video from Masjid al-Haram                

MECCA – Pakistan’s star player Mohammad Rizwan continues to win hearts as he portrays himself as Islam’s ambassador in parts of the world.
As the flamboyant hitter landed in the Holy City of Mecca for Hajj, he was recently spotted cleaning the Masjid al-Haram ahead of the pilgrimage, in show of great respect for religion.
A clip has been widely shared online, showing Rizwan carefully cleaning Masjid Al Haram’s floor with mop.
Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan cleaning floor of the 'Holy Kaaba'. pic.twitter.com/ETdj28EQxM— Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) June 23, 2023
As the video went viral, people showered love on the 31-year-old cricket, known for his religious inclination.
Earlier, several clips of Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam offering prayers in Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) mosque went viral on social media. Babar Azam is accompanied by his mother during his spiritual journey while Rizwan travelled with his mother and wife.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.27
|771.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.42
|942.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.86
|753.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.