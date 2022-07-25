PAKvSL, 2ndTest: Sri Lankan spin attack reduces Pakistan to 191-7
GALLE – Sri Lankan seamers displayed their A-game as they reduced Men in Green to 191-7 in their first innings of the second Test at the Galle International Stadium.
Ramesh Mendis' 3 scalps and Jayasuriya's 2 helped hosts continue to dominate visitors. Pakistan lost opening batsman Abdullah Shafique for a duck before lunch.
Pakistani captain Babar Azam only managed to score 16 runs in 34 balls before being bowled by Prabath Jayasuriya. Later, Imam-ul-Haq was bowled at 32 by Dhanjaya de Silva.
.@SalmanAliAgha1 falls just before stumps after a fighting innings.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 25, 2022
Pakistan trail by 187 runs at the end of Day Two 🏏#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen https://t.co/boIFLgWFMN pic.twitter.com/4BUYIyAVtD
Mendis first got the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan for an LBW after he scored 24 runs in 35 balls and then sent Fawad Alam on 24. Right Arm bowler then took his third wicket of the innings after he got the better of all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who only scored 12.
The visiting side got back into the game after Salman Ali Agha hit a half-century, but Jayasuriya sent him packing after he scored 62 runs.
On day one, Sri Lanka's batters performed brilliantly as they reached 315 at stumps after playing wonderful cricket.
Squads
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunartne (c) Oshanda Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Prabath Jayasuriya
