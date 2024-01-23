Search

Pakistan

Baloch protesters end Islamabad sit-in for recovery of missing persons

04:39 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Source: Social media

ISLAMABAD – The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Tuesday called of it sit-in after the protesters camped outside the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad for over 30 days amid harsh weather. 

Baloch protesters had been staging the sit-in in the federal capital since December 20, 2023 against "enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings".

The announcement to end the sit-in was made by Dr Mahrang Baloch, who is one of the protest organisers, saying: “We are going back to Balochistan where a rally will be held on January 27”.

The development came a day after the press club administration wrote a letter to the Islamabad police requesting the removal of the camp of the Baloch protesters. The request was later withdrawn by the NPC after it drew massive criticism. 

Dr Baloch shared the copy of the letter on social media platform, expressing dismay on it. 

“Journalists' unions, journalists, and media outlets everywhere have an obligation to stand with people whose voices are neglected. It is painful to see that even now, the Islamabad Press Club is uncomfortable with our staging a sit-in outside the press club, protesting against enforced disappearances,” she wrote. 

“We understand why they are doing this. There is pressure on us, too, and through various means, we are being harassed and threatened, with the police circulating false information. Journalists are being stopped from visiting us and are told there is a possible threat around the press club area. This response by Islamabad is deeply disappointing,” she added.

During today’s press conference, the Baloch activist said: “We are not against the state but the state is against us”.

She said the protesters had been trying to contact with authorities to resolve the issue regarding missing persons. He lamented that despite election campaigns, no political party talked about this issue. 

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana Javed melts hearts

