Ayeza Khan stuns fans with her new 'pop-star look'

Pakistani diva Ayeza Khan is celebrated for her achievements as a noted TV star and leading fashion model. Known for her role in several commercial hit projects, the actor is also a fashionista by core.

Mere Paas Tum Ho star is also a top pick of designers and brands, as she captivates her fans with her beauty and charisma. Khan achieved a significant digital milestone with her Instagram followers reaching 14million.

Alongside her acting prowess, the actor continues to impress as a fashion icon, consistently experimenting with her wardrobe choices and appearance. In her latest post, she caught everyone's attention in a red dress, exuding glamour as pop star.

A picture from another life of ayeza khan where she is a pop star, the caption reads.