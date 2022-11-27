Syed Jibran talks about his character in 'Daraar"

Noor Fatima
08:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Syed Jibran talks about his character in 'Daraar
Source: Syed Jibran (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood actor Jibran Khan has shed light on the character dynamic in latest drama serial Daraar. The Chingari star recently sat down during interview with BBC and discussed the dimensions and developments that he went through to portray Shaheer.

Speaking of his role in the drama, Jibran said, “I feel like Shaheer is not a negative character. It is, in fact, very good that our stories have evolved in such a way that the traditional hero-heroine and villain situations are less common.”

The Aik Thi Rania actor further added, “A character does not have to spread either good or bad. My character in Daraar is going with a similar story. He’s a great guy in the beginning but he is also troublesome later.”

In response to the general perception of 'Shaheer' being problematic, Jibran suggested,“'Most of the time, when a man has any illicit relations with other women, he is not sincere with his wife and doesn’t pay attention to her. However, we have shown that Shaheer is a perfect husband and an ideal son-in-law. He’s a great brother but he is also very calculated with his acts. He can also be so cruel that his public image echoes perfection, but the vices and weaknesses in his personality also shape him.” 

On the work front, Jibran was recently seen in Tarap, Safar Tamam Howa, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, Aitebaar, Meray Humnasheen, and Pehchaan.

Syed Jibran shares his dating experience with ... 02:40 PM | 31 Jul, 2022

It is quite common for actors and actresses to fall in love while on set, and many celebrity couples seen nowadays ...

More From This Category
Is Hira Mani copying Kareena Kapoor in her latest ...
10:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
South Indian actress wins title of India's 'Most ...
08:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Urwa Hocane and Osman Khalid Butt shimmer at LSA ...
08:29 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Natasha Lakhani celebrates birthday with family ...
05:40 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Bollywood's rendition of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' sends ...
06:42 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
For the first time, Ali Zafar opens up about ...
04:50 PM | 27 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is Hira Mani copying Kareena Kapoor in her latest yoga video?
10:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr