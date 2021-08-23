TikTokers banned from entering public parks in Punjab

LAHORE – The provincial administration has banned the entry of TikTokers in all public parks across the province in wake of the harrowing incident that occurred at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

Reports in media quoting officials said Punjab Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) imposed a ban on the entry of TikTokers into all public parks. The decision was taken in a meeting of officials held in Lahore on Sunday.

A statement issued by Parks & Horticulture Authority Lahore said all Tiktokers, and content creators have to take permission from the concerned authorities for the entrance in parks.

It further stated that the authorities mulled the option to ban the entrance of more than two men in public parks.

The move came after the recent harassment incident that took place at Minar-e-Pakistan where a female TikToker Ayesha Akram was assaulted and molested by more than 400 men.

Police expand scale of probe in TikToker assault ... 10:54 AM | 23 Aug, 2021 LAHORE – The law enforcers in the TikToker assault case expanded the radius of investigation to other cities as ...

Meanwhile, provincial lawmakers have apprehended around 126 people through footages of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

Separately, it was reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed on assault and harassment case on his upcoming Lahore visit on Wednesday. Khan is expected to reach Lahore where he will chair a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister House.