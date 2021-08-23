TikToker Ayesha Akram replies to all accusations in latest interview

The horrific Minar-e-Pakistan incident that had created ruckus on the internet seems to have taken a turn for the worst as the moral police jumped on the TikToker Ayesha Akram's case.

Dividing the internet, some keyboard warriors labelled the entire fiasco as a publicity stunt. Twitter community deemed Ayesha's Tik Tok videos, dressing and makeup inappropriate.

Now, she has finally come forward to answer all the allegations. She maintains that the baseless allegation has not been backed up by any evidence.

Rubbishing speculation, she first cleared that she wasn’t holding the flag of any country as per the rumours that she held a flag of India.

She answered the most common accusation which implies that she asked her fans to come for a meet and greet at Minar-e-Pakistan, Ayesha said that she didn’t ask anyone to come.

Talking about the picture she uploaded on the 15th of August she said that after the incident she started her life once again, and she uploaded that old picture for her family just to show them that she has returned to a normal life.

Talking about Rambo, Akram maintained that he belongs to a humble household and she supports him financially whilst treating him like a younger brother.

Earlier, a police team has been deployed at the house of Ayesha Akram, who was harassed and molested by a mob of hundreds of people at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14.

