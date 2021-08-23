Man who filmed rickshaw harassment arrested in Lahore
Man who filmed rickshaw harassment arrested in Lahore
LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital apprehended the biker who captured the video of a woman getting sexually harassed inside a Qingqi rickshaw on Independence Day.

The development came after Lahore police have detained two men for harassing a young woman in a Qingqi rickshaw after a video of the assault went viral.

Reports quoting the investigation officer said the incident occurred on Ravi Road while the suspects were traced via the registration plate. The suspects have reportedly shifted to an undisclosed location and are being interrogated for the arrest of other culprits.

In the clip of the harrowing incident, a group of men can be seen harassing two women who were traveling in a Qingqi rickshaw. The clip further added that one man jumped onto the rickshaw, out of nowhere, and forcibly kissed the woman while no person intervened to stop the heinous act on the busy road. Later, a woman took her slipper off and threatened to hit a motorcyclist with it.

Meanwhile, reports in local media suggest that two suspects had been taken into custody in connection with the Qinqgi harassment case while the victim was reluctant to come forward and identify the culprit but the cops are trying to convince her to arrest all persons involved.

Prime Minister’s aide on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, also shared a tweet saying police will soon arrest the man who harassed the woman.

Sharing an update on the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case, he said police have arrested 34 suspects from South Punjab and 126 people in total have been arrested in the case.

