2 suspects arrested for forcibly kissing girl on rickshaw in Lahore

LAHORE –Police in the provincial capital have detained two of the culprits for their alleged involvement in a rickshaw harassment case that occurred near Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

Reports quoting sources said the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police on Saturday nabbed two suspects for harassing a woman traveling on Qingqi Rickshaw.

The duo has been shifted to an unidentified location while further investigations are underway. Newly appointed Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan also confirmed that the law enforcers have identified two men who harassed a woman.

Separately, police also registered a case against a nearly dozen motorcyclists over a video showing harassment of women. Earlier, the man involved in harassment on Lahore’s busy road was identified with the help of CCTV footage.

A viral video of the incident shows the woman sitting in the back seat of a rickshaw with his family while traffic moving on the road at a snail’s pace due to rush.

Video of another harassment case in Lahore ... 06:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2021 LAHORE – A video showing a man harassing a woman on a busy road of Punjab’s capital has gone viral on ...

A gang of bikers can be heard passing indecent remarks and at that time a man wearing blue jeans and a white shirt jumps on the rickshaw, in a bid to kiss the woman on her face, and runs away. A case was registered on the complaint of Lorry Adda Police Station SHO.

The heinous incident was the third clip in which women were seen harassed by mobs on August 14 while the nation was celebrating its 74th Independence Day.

Tiktoker assaulted by 400 men at Minar-e-Pakistan ... 02:48 PM | 18 Aug, 2021 LAHORE – A woman TikToker, who was assaulted by a charged mob at the Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, ...

Earlier, a video of a TikToker girl being manhandled and molested by an unbridled mob at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 had gone viral on social and the mainstream media a couple of days ago. Hundreds of men and youngers attached the TikToker girl and ripped her clothes.