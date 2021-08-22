Pakistan allows Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur on Guru Nanak’s death anniversary

LAHORE – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

A session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer on August 10 to discuss the movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims through Kartarpur Corridor for religious events.

As per the report, Pakistan has removed India from Category-C and allowed its fully vaccinated citizens to visit Kartarpur while during the peak of the Covid pandemic, India remained on the list of Category-C countries from May 22 to August 21 this year.

As per the latest update, Sikh pilgrims need to submit a fresh negative test report of Covid (maximum 72 hours before entering Pakistan). In case of a positive result, the individual will be returned to India.

Furthermore, an outdoor gathering of a maximum of 300 individuals will be allowed at one time at the Gurudwara.

Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor for pilgrims ... 03:00 PM | 6 Jun, 2021 LAHORE – Pakistan on Sunday announced that the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on its side has been reopened as ...

Pakistan's top monitoring body added that it is closely monitoring the Covid situation in Pakistan and will take a review of the situation again in the first week of September.

Sikh Yatrees from Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Nankana Sahib, among other Pakistani cities also congregate at the gurdwara.

Three-day rituals of the 482nd death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev will start at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur from September 20 to 22. Guru Nanak died in Kartarpur on September 22, 1539.