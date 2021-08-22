Pakistan Army captain martyred, 2 troops injured in IED blast in Balochistan’s Gichik

#PakistanArmy captain martyred, 2 troops injured in IED #blast in #Balochistan’s Gichik

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army officer was martyred in a terrorist attack in Gichik area in Balochistan, the military's media wing said Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military vehicle was targeted with an Improvised explosive device by the terrorists in the Tobo area of Gichik.

Captain Kashif embraced martyrdom while two other troops suffered injuries in the terror strike. The injured soldiers have been evacuated to a medical facility in Khuzdar.

Earlier, Pakistan Army said that a terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Boya area of North Waziristan on Sunday.

During the exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist. A search of the area is under process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area", the statement added.