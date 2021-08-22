Terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
Web Desk
11:34 AM | 22 Aug, 2021
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation carried out by the Pakistan Army in North Waziristan, the military media wing said Sunday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said the terrorist was eliminated following an intense exchange of fire near the Boyya area in North Waziristan Agency. The terrorist was reportedly belonged to an outlawed outfit.

The security forces conducted the operation on the information of the presence of terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

The ISPR further added that the operation continued in wake of the possible presence of more terrorists in the area.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in clash with ... 05:26 PM | 18 Aug, 2021

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan, ...

Amid the recent wave of terrorism in the South Asian country, another Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists at a checkpoint in the South Waziristan district on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old Naib Subedar Sonay Zai was critically injured during the gunfight and later succumbed to his wounds, officials said.

Two children martyred, Chinese man among three ... 10:42 PM | 20 Aug, 2021

Two children were martyred and three others, including a Chinese national, were wounded in a suicide attack on a ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to receive another two million Chinese ...
12:15 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
Pakistan Army captain martyred, 2 troops injured ...
11:58 AM | 22 Aug, 2021
Pakistan allows Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur ...
11:12 AM | 22 Aug, 2021
2 suspects arrested for forcibly kissing girl on ...
10:49 AM | 22 Aug, 2021
Sindh schools closed for indefinite period amid ...
10:14 AM | 22 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 3,842 new Covid infections, 75 ...
09:43 AM | 22 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH: Qasim Ali Shah breaks silence on his leaked viral photos
12:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr