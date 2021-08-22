Terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation carried out by the Pakistan Army in North Waziristan, the military media wing said Sunday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said the terrorist was eliminated following an intense exchange of fire near the Boyya area in North Waziristan Agency. The terrorist was reportedly belonged to an outlawed outfit.

The security forces conducted the operation on the information of the presence of terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

The ISPR further added that the operation continued in wake of the possible presence of more terrorists in the area.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in clash with ... 05:26 PM | 18 Aug, 2021 RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan, ...

Amid the recent wave of terrorism in the South Asian country, another Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists at a checkpoint in the South Waziristan district on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old Naib Subedar Sonay Zai was critically injured during the gunfight and later succumbed to his wounds, officials said.