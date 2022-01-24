Islamabad, Moscow in talks for President Putin’s landmark visit to Pakistan: report
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani and Russian officials reportedly discussed a plan to finalize the landmark visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the South Asian country this year.
A report of a leading publication quoting sources said the two sides are in talks to finalize the plan as Russia earlier postponed Putin’s visit in wake of the ongoing Covid pandemic.
Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended a formal invitation to his Russian counterpart, the report also claimed that the premier invited him during his telephonic conversation earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the two world leaders are expected to meet in Chinese capital in February on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.
The report quoting diplomatic sources claimed that the Russian president wanted to undertake the Pakistan visit when he had ‘something big to announce’ for the visiting country.
Earlier in 2021, the two sides inked an agreement for the construction of a 1,100km gas pipeline from Port Qasim in Karachi to Lahore. With the signing of the gas pipeline deal, the prospects of the Russian President's visit to Pakistan have now enhanced significantly, per the report.
Pakistani officials are also looking for President Putin to inaugurate the groundbreaking of the multi-billion flagship project.
The North-South Gas Pipeline is a project that Islamabad and Moscow intend to undertake ever since they enter into a new era of bilateral ties. In recent years, the two sides are also exploring options to deepen economic ties.
PM Imran hails Putin's stand against insults to ... 09:02 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday appreciated Russian President Vladimir Putin for his remarks against ...
Forces of the two sides have already been holding regular joint military exercises since 2016 in another sign of deepening ties between Moscow and Islamabad.
IN PICS: Pakistani troops take part in Druzbha VI ... 01:52 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
RAWALPINDI – A joint military drills of the special forces of Pakistan and Russia, Druzhba VI, is underway in ...
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Islamabad, Moscow in talks for President Putin’s landmark visit to ...10:27 AM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as Pakistan's first-ever woman ...09:52 AM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan logs 7,195 new infections, 8 deaths as Covid positivity ...09:29 AM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 January 202208:41 AM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Asim Azhar wishes Merub Ali on her birthday04:19 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Mawra Hocane spills the beans on her wedding plans03:00 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Hina Altaf’s father passes away08:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021