IN PICS: Pakistani troops take part in Druzbha VI joint drills in Russia
Web Desk
01:52 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
IN PICS: Pakistani troops take part in Druzbha VI joint drills in Russia
Share

RAWALPINDI – A joint military drills of the special forces of Pakistan and Russia, Druzhba VI, is underway in Russia, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A statement released by the military’s media wing said the Special Service Group of Pakistan and Russia’s Spetsnaz are taking part in the annual bilateral military exercise which aimed to exchange experience for modern combat operations.

Engineering and assault units of the Southern Military District (SMD) were first used for the first time in the joint drills.

Special forces of the two countries conducted classes on the study of actions in storming and cleaning the premises using the latest sets of IDR-3 Sh clearance. The drills at the Molkino training ground will last until October 9.

Earlier, national anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played during the opening ceremony, which was followed by the weapons and equipment display parade.

It further added that the Mayor of Garyachi Kaluch Sergy Belopolsky also attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Senior officials from the armies of Pakistan and Russia were also present on the occasion.

Watch – Pakistani, Russian special forces ... 10:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

RAWALPINDI – The joint military exercise of Special Forces of Pakistan and the Russian Federation – ...

More From This Category
Who will be new DG ISI?
03:20 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
DG ISI Faiz Hameed appointed Corps Commander ...
02:56 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
Lawyer arrested for ransacking LHC’s copy ...
01:36 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
Pandora Papers: Info Minister says no action ...
11:21 AM | 6 Oct, 2021
PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication, ...
10:48 AM | 6 Oct, 2021
Bikes without side mirrors to get Rs 500 fine in ...
10:28 AM | 6 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Umer Sharif's funeral prayers offered in Karachi
09:52 AM | 6 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr