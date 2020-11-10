Watch – Pakistani, Russian special forces engage in counter-terror drills

RAWALPINDI – The joint military exercise of Special Forces of Pakistan and the Russian Federation – 'Druzhba V' – continues in Tarbela, said military’s media wing.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet wrote that troops from both Pakistan and Russia are busy practicing counterterrorism drills and procedures, adding that participants will also partake in rappelling and several other sports activities in addition to the military exercise.

The ISPR also shared a video in which soldiers could be seen engaged in military drill.

Pakistan - Russian Federation Special Forces joint exercise #DRUZHBA-V underway at Tarbela. The participating troops busy in practicing Counter Terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving. Sports activities are also part of exercise. pic.twitter.com/538ugAzQhP — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 10, 2020

Russian troops are in Pakistan for the two weeks long joint military exercise.

The exercise is aimed at sharing both armies’ experiences in counterterrorism domain, according to the Pakistani military’s media wing. Sky diving and hostage rescue operations will be highlights of the exercise, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Russian defence ministry, meanwhile, says the exercise is aimed to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries, and being held under the framework of international military cooperation.

The two-week-long drills were formally commenced on November 8 in Tarbela.

Some 70 Russian troops and officers are participating in the exercise that would continue till Nov 21. Almost an equal number of soldiers are participating from Pakistan side.

“During the exercise, the military personnel of the two countries will exchange experience and work out interaction in performing tasks within the framework of training combat operations, in particular, to destroy illegal armed formations,” the Russian defence ministry said.

The first-ever joint exercise between Pakistan and the Russian military took place in 2016.