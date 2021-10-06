DG ISI Faiz Hameed appointed Corps Commander Peshawar: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed has been posted as Corps Commander Peshawar, the military media wing said Wednesday.

In the recent military shuffle, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also announced two other postings. Lt Gen Mohammad Amir has made Gujranwala corps commander while Lt Gen Asim Munir has been appointed as the quartermaster general.

Meanwhile, the ISPR has not mentioned any name for the new chief of Pakistan’s spy agency. The appointment of ISI chief is the prerogative of the premier however the decision has mostly been made after consultation with the country’s top executives.

General Faiz, who is from Army’s Baloch Regiment, was appointed the chief of the intelligence agency in June 2019, while he previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security.