DG ISI Faiz Hameed appointed Corps Commander Peshawar: ISPR
Share
RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed has been posted as Corps Commander Peshawar, the military media wing said Wednesday.
In the recent military shuffle, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also announced two other postings. Lt Gen Mohammad Amir has made Gujranwala corps commander while Lt Gen Asim Munir has been appointed as the quartermaster general.
Meanwhile, the ISPR has not mentioned any name for the new chief of Pakistan’s spy agency. The appointment of ISI chief is the prerogative of the premier however the decision has mostly been made after consultation with the country’s top executives.
General Faiz, who is from Army’s Baloch Regiment, was appointed the chief of the intelligence agency in June 2019, while he previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security.
Who will be new DG ISI? 03:20 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
Top Army command has appointed Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the Corps ...
- National T20 Cup, Match 19: Central Punjab v Sindh — Watch Live03:25 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
-
- DG ISI Faiz Hameed appointed Corps Commander Peshawar: ISPR02:56 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- IN PICS: Pakistani troops take part in Druzbha VI joint drills in ...01:52 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Lawyer arrested for ransacking LHC’s copy branch (VIDEO)01:36 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s new honeymoon video goes viral05:26 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
- Ahad Raza Mir clears the air on wife Sajal Aly’s pregnancy03:45 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
- Umer Sharif’s body to be taken back to Pakistan tomorrow03:21 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021