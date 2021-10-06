National T20 Cup, Match 19: Central Punjab thrash Sindh by 8 wickets – Watch Highlights
Share
Central Punjab thrashed Sindh by eight wickets in the 19th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.
After winning the toss, Central Punjab opted to field first and restricted Sindh to 128 runs. Sindh Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 52 runs. Faheem Ashraf and Hassan Ali took two wickets each.
In reply, Central Punjab chased down the target in 15.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.
Home City Central Punjab win by 8 wickets— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 6, 2021
Scorecard: https://t.co/DOLAcdA78j#CPvSINDH | #KhelTouHoRahaHai | #NationalT20Cup https://t.co/5cKEAqsynx pic.twitter.com/kLVZsIOZCE
Hussain Talat remained the top scorer with 68 not out. Shoaib Malik also played a handy innings of 40 runs. Sindh’s Mir Hamza grabbed one wicket.
- UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistanis in new travel advisory11:24 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- National T20 Cup, SP vs NOR Highlights: Southern Punjab win by 4 ...10:58 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- US reveals number of nuclear bombs in its stockpile10:31 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab government spokesman09:55 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- 'Simple', 'ingenious' discovery wins two scientists Nobel Prize in ...09:22 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed to be indicted in mosque sanctity case07:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Armeena Khan slams celebrities who use 'religious extremism' for ...06:14 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Mahira Khan feels humbled over comparison with legendary Sri Devi05:30 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021