LIVE: PM Imran virtually addresses 77th Session of UNESCAP

Web Desk
01:53 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing at the 77th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

The 77th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) will be held virtually from 26 to 29 of this month.

This year's theme is Building back better from crises through regional cooperation in Asia and the Pacific.

The theme study for the 77th Commission session analyses the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic in countries of Asia and the Pacific takes stock of action so far and sets out a policy agenda for building back better grounded in regional cooperation and centered around critical interconnected areas like broadening social protection, investing in a sustained Recovery, strengthening connectivity and supply chains and Mending a broken relationship with nature.

