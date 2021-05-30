Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 56 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,697 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,736 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 918,936.

Statistics 30 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,965

Positive Cases: 2697

Positivity % : 4.81%

Deaths : 56 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 30, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,620 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 839,322. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 58,878, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.81 percent.

At least 316,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 339,073 in Punjab 132,170 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,116 in Islamabad, 25,083 in Balochistan, 19,170 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,572 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,982 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,014 in Sindh, 4,060 in KP, 757 in Islamabad, 540 in Azad Kashmir, 276 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan begins walk-in vaccination for people ... 01:31 PM | 29 May, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday confirmed that walk-in ...

The health facilities across the country conducted 55,965 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,169,35 since the first case was reported.