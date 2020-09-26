Sindh CM inaugurates Manora Beach Road
09:14 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Sindh CM inaugurates Manora Beach Road
KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated Manora Beach Road in the port city on Saturday.

The Kakapir to Manora sixty four kilometer long road has been constructed at the cost of around five hundred million rupees.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the wall have also been constructed along road to stop erosion by the sea.

A jogging track is being constructed and parking for two thousand vehicles for tourists will also be constructed.

