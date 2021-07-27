Pakistan to receive 4.2mn doses of Chinese Covid vaccines today
Web Desk
11:43 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
Pakistan to receive 4.2mn doses of Chinese Covid vaccines today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Another 4.2 million doses of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine are expected to arrive in Pakistan today.

Reports quoting officials said the South Asian country will receive three million doses of Sinovac, and 1.2 million jabs of Sinopharm today to boost the mass vaccination drive as the country faces the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic.

Reports quoting federal health ministry officials said, the vaccines will be brought from China by a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane at Islamabad airport.

It further added that Pakistan has received more than 10 million doses of the COVID vaccines from China in the month of July – including 5.5 million jabs of Sinovac and 4.8 million doses of Sinopharm.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan received more than three million doses of the Moderna and CanSino vaccines. Three million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been donated by the US government through the COVAX facility. “This consignment brings the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered by COVAX to Pakistan to eight million,” UNICEF Pakistan tweeted.

Pakistan receives over three million doses of ... 10:53 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

Pakistan on Monday received more than three million doses of the Moderna and CanSino vaccines that will push the ...

Amid the resurgence in the novel disease in the region, a door-to-door vaccination drive has also been launched in Rawalpindi Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad.

The authorities aimed to inoculate around 40 percent of the population of Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad districts while 70 percent of Rawalpindi.

More From This Category
Pakistan reports no polio case in six months
02:08 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
All 'unnecessary movement' restricted in Karachi ...
12:47 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Pakistan amicably repatriates 46 Afghan soldiers ...
12:24 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Pakistan's first-ever ‘Nishan-e-Haider’ ...
11:21 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to ...
10:45 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
Saudi Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan on day ...
10:18 AM | 27 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abdul Razzaq spills the beans about his relationship with Deedar
01:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr