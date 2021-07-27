Pakistan to receive 4.2mn doses of Chinese Covid vaccines today

ISLAMABAD – Another 4.2 million doses of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine are expected to arrive in Pakistan today.

Reports quoting officials said the South Asian country will receive three million doses of Sinovac, and 1.2 million jabs of Sinopharm today to boost the mass vaccination drive as the country faces the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic.

Reports quoting federal health ministry officials said, the vaccines will be brought from China by a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane at Islamabad airport.

It further added that Pakistan has received more than 10 million doses of the COVID vaccines from China in the month of July – including 5.5 million jabs of Sinovac and 4.8 million doses of Sinopharm.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan received more than three million doses of the Moderna and CanSino vaccines. Three million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been donated by the US government through the COVAX facility. “This consignment brings the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered by COVAX to Pakistan to eight million,” UNICEF Pakistan tweeted.

Amid the resurgence in the novel disease in the region, a door-to-door vaccination drive has also been launched in Rawalpindi Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad.

The authorities aimed to inoculate around 40 percent of the population of Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad districts while 70 percent of Rawalpindi.