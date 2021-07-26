Pakistan receives over three million doses of Moderna, CanSino vaccines

Pakistan on Monday received more than three million doses of the Moderna and CanSino vaccines that will push the ongoing vaccination campaign in the country.

Three million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been donated by the US government through COVAX facility. They reached Islamabad airport Monday morning.

“This consignment brings the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered by COVAX to Pakistan to eight million,” UNICEF Pakistan tweeted.

Three million doses of Moderna #COVID19 vaccine donated by the U.S. Government have just reached Islamabad 🇵🇰 through the #COVAX Facility with @UNICEF support. This consignment brings the number of #COVID19 vaccine doses delivered by #COVAX to @GovtofPakistan to 8 million. pic.twitter.com/Hwn6Vj5ser — UNICEF Pakistan (@UNICEF_Pakistan) July 26, 2021

This is the second consignment of Moderna vaccines sent by the US this month, bringing the total doses donated by the US to Pakistan to 5.5 million since 8 May.

Under COVAX, Pakistan has received consignments Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that 200,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine have been received from China.

The government aims to vaccinate 40% of the population in major cities by the end of August.