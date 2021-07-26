Pakistan receives over three million doses of Moderna, CanSino vaccines

10:59 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Pakistan receives over three million doses of Moderna, CanSino vaccines
Share

Pakistan on Monday received more than three million doses of the Moderna and CanSino vaccines that will push the ongoing vaccination campaign in the country.

Three million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been donated by the US government through COVAX facility. They reached Islamabad airport Monday morning.

“This consignment brings the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered by COVAX to Pakistan to eight million,” UNICEF Pakistan tweeted.

 This is the second consignment of Moderna vaccines sent by the US this month, bringing the total doses donated by the US to Pakistan to 5.5 million since 8 May.

Under COVAX, Pakistan has received consignments Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that 200,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine have been received from China.

The government aims to vaccinate 40% of the population in major cities by the end of August.

Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to ... 10:03 AM | 26 Jul, 2021

At least 32 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,752 fresh ...

More From This Category
First trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Azerbaijan ...
10:47 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Antibodies from Sinovac’s Covid vaccine decline ...
09:21 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf leaves for US
09:54 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Four injured in Quetta IED blast
08:41 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
PML-N, PPP cry foul as PTI wins AJK elections 2021
08:16 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Leave the country before Independence Day, ...
07:45 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday with Ben Affleck
04:36 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr