Pakistan receives 500,000 doses of procured Chinese SinVac vaccine

10:12 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Pakistan receives 500,000 doses of procured Chinese SinVac vaccine
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday that Pakistan has received a tranche of procured 0.5 million doses of Chinese-based company SinoVac's vaccine.

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane carrying the doses landed at the Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad.

The NCOC said that Pakistan had purchased these doses as they were not part of the donation from China.

Earlier this month, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had granted emergency authorisation to the SinoVac's vaccine —CoronaVac.

This was the fifth coronavirus vaccine and the third Chinese vaccine allowed by Pakistan for emergency use.

Pakistan is already using China’s two-dose Sinopharm and single-dose Convidecia vaccine developed by the Cansino Biologicals.

The country has also approved the use of UK’s AstraZeneca and Russian Sputnik V vaccines.

The consignment of SinoVac’s vaccine comes as country battles with the third wave of the pandemic.

At least 98 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,857 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 16,698 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 778,238.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,986 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 676,605. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 84,935, and the positivity rate soared at 10.16 percent.

NCOC chief hints complete lockdown if Covid ... 09:42 AM | 22 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning, Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar Wednesday hinted at complete lockdown in ...

More From This Category
Quetta hotel blast was suicide attack, confirms ...
09:22 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Afghan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s ...
06:07 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Police arrest alleged shooters involved in ...
05:47 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
China says ambassador wasn’t in hotel during ...
04:11 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
President Alvi vows to cement ties with Saudi ...
03:39 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Pakistan holds social media diplomacy workshop
03:17 PM | 22 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Trailer of Salman Khan's new film Radhe is out now (Watch)
08:39 PM | 22 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr