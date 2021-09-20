Mirza Ishtiaq Baig included in PML-N’s economic advisory council
06:12 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
Mirza Ishtiaq Baig included in PML-N’s economic advisory council
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday included former FPCCI vice president Mirza Ishtiaq Baig in its economic advisory council.

Party president Shehbaz Sharif issued a notification in this regard. The council is headed by Shehbaz Sharif, comprising Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khwaja Asif, Muhammad Zubair, Miftah Ismail & Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

“In continuation of notification dated 3rd of May, 2019, I am pleased to nominate Mirza Ishtiaq Baig to be included in the Economic Advisory Council of Pakistan Muslim League-N with immediate effect,” reads the notification.

Baig joined the party in a meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad in 2017.

