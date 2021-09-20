Mirza Ishtiaq Baig included in PML-N’s economic advisory council
Share
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday included former FPCCI vice president Mirza Ishtiaq Baig in its economic advisory council.
Party president Shehbaz Sharif issued a notification in this regard. The council is headed by Shehbaz Sharif, comprising Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khwaja Asif, Muhammad Zubair, Miftah Ismail & Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.
“In continuation of notification dated 3rd of May, 2019, I am pleased to nominate Mirza Ishtiaq Baig to be included in the Economic Advisory Council of Pakistan Muslim League-N with immediate effect,” reads the notification.
Baig joined the party in a meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad in 2017.
- Mirza Ishtiaq Baig included in PML-N’s economic advisory council06:12 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle wants everyone to know that Pakistan ...05:53 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- GSV overwhelmed by PFL franchise bids from around the world05:43 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
-
-
-
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video goes viral04:35 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Hareem Shah unveils the face of her lover in latest post04:15 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021