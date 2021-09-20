UNGA session: FM Qureshi leaves for New York
UNGA session: FM Qureshi leaves for New York
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday left for New York to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) starting tomorrow.

During his visit, FM Qureshi will participate in various high-level meetings and side events, and also deliver a talk at the prestigious think-tank Council on Foreign Relations.

He will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UN leadership, besides interacting with a cross-section of the international media and meet the dynamic Pakistani-American community.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his policy address to 76th session of UNGU through video statement on Friday, will outline Pakistan’s perspective on key global and regional issues.

The Foreign Office said the Prime Minister’s policy address and the Foreign Minister’s visit to New York will serve to enhance Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and engagement with its international partners and key institutions.

Pakistan has always played an active and constructive role in the United Nations framework and supported the Organization in effective discharge of its mandates for addressing various regional and global issues as well as contemporary challenges, the FO said in a statement.

