UNGA session: PM Imran to address the world's biggest diplomatic gathering on Friday

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 76th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 24, says Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram.

Pakistan will actively participate in the General Assembly session, according to the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Munir further said that Pakistan’s policy statement, to be delivered by Prime Minister Khan, is expected to convey Islamabad's views on the major global economic and political issues.

Throughout the session, Pakistan will draw the world‘s attention to the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, the imperative to stabilise Afghanistan, the need to combat Islamophobia and counter disinformation, being propagated by India, and to address the economic challenges confronting developing countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in person in several events being held during the Assembly’s high level week including a meeting of the OIC Working Group on Jammu and Kashmir, a Ministerial meeting of the Uniting for Consensus group on Security Council reform, and a high level meeting on Energy.

Qureshi will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UNSG, address think tanks and interact with Pakistani community, businessmen and media.

The UNGA’s session will be held in hybrid mode, starting Tuesday in New York.

Afghanistan, climate change and coronavirus crises will dominate discussions at the high-level debate, in which a large number of world leaders are set to participate in person and virtually.

This year's theme is: "Building resilience through hope - to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations.