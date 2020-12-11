Shahi Hasan Back In Action, This Time As a Singer

The incredibly talented pop icon, producer, and former bassist of Vital Signs, Shahi Hasan had an amazing show this weekend!

Performing in front of a small group, the musician reintroduced some of Vital Signs classic songs at the LIVE event held at renowned director, Asad ul Haq’s District 19.

Bringing back 80s and 90s sounds to the present day, Shahi’s performance was one for the books.

The ambiance was remarkable and certainly noteworthy in terms of music. With timeless music, fans of all ages were singing along to the awesome tracks.

The event was attended by the who’s who of the Pakistani entertainment industry including the likes of Umair Jaswal, Faysal Quraishi, Deepak Perwani, Asim JOFA, Sara Loren, Gumby, Emu, Zhalay Sarhadi, Ayesha Toor, Saqib Malik, Huma Adnan and Amir Adnan to name a few.

The session also kickstarted District 19’s ‘DEMO’ – a new creative space catering to everything related to LIVE music.

The setup for the event was specifically developed with all SOPs in mind, including keeping a 6 feet distance in an outdoor area where there was an ample amount of breathing room for guests.

The crowd waited in great anticipation as Shahi took the stage, starting off his setlist with an instrumental version of the fan favorite, ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’.

Along with a backup band, the musician instantly left the audience awe-struck.

This was followed by several Vital Signs songs including ‘Voh Kaun Thi’, ‘Sanwali’, ‘Ajnabi’ and several others.

From die-hard fans to first time listeners, the audience was completely blown away by the performance.

You could see notable socialites, musicians and celebrities head bobbing and dancing to the tunes. It was as if old school pop was alive again!

Truly setting a precedent for current musicians, it seems like Shahi is back in action, this time as a singer and ready to make his mark once again. We had the best time watching the star LIVE in action and can’t wait to hear more original tracks in 2021!