India extends 4G ban in occupied Jammu & Kashmir
Web Desk
11:45 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
India extends 4G ban in occupied Jammu & Kashmir
Share

SRINAGAR – The fascist Indian government says they have extended the ban on high-speed 4G internet services in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir till December 25th.

Internet services were cut off in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir last year on August 5, hours before the Modi-led Hindu-nationalist government revoked Article 370 of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Even today, internet outages continue to be imposed intermittently amid a complete ban on the 4G network.

Indian troops killed 291 Kashmiris during 16 ... 04:30 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The unrelenting military siege in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), ...

More From This Category
Pakistani forces foil major terror bid in DI Khan
11:58 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Pakistan rejects India’s latest claims about ...
11:31 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Master Changan Motors unveils the all-new Changan ...
11:08 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Hezbollah man sentenced to life for Lebanese PM ...
10:22 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
'Can a common man get justice in ...
09:42 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Murree's Punjab House converted to a university 
08:42 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack
10:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr