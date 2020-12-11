India extends 4G ban in occupied Jammu & Kashmir

SRINAGAR – The fascist Indian government says they have extended the ban on high-speed 4G internet services in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir till December 25th.

Internet services were cut off in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir last year on August 5, hours before the Modi-led Hindu-nationalist government revoked Article 370 of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Even today, internet outages continue to be imposed intermittently amid a complete ban on the 4G network.