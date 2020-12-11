India extends 4G ban in occupied Jammu & Kashmir
11:45 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Share
SRINAGAR – The fascist Indian government says they have extended the ban on high-speed 4G internet services in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir till December 25th.
Internet services were cut off in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir last year on August 5, hours before the Modi-led Hindu-nationalist government revoked Article 370 of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Even today, internet outages continue to be imposed intermittently amid a complete ban on the 4G network.
Indian troops killed 291 Kashmiris during 16 ... 04:30 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The unrelenting military siege in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), ...
-
- India extends 4G ban in occupied Jammu & Kashmir11:45 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan rejects India’s latest claims about Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi11:31 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
-
- Master Changan Motors unveils the all-new Changan Alsvin – ...11:08 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack
10:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
-
- Esra Bilgiç appears in another Pakistani ad (VIDEO)09:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- ‘Vultures’: Shahveer Jafry and photographers in spat over ...09:20 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020