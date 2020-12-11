Pakistani forces foil major terror bid in DI Khan

PESHAWAR – Security forces on Friday foiled a major terror bid by recovering huge amount of explosives in Tehsil Kulachi of Dera Ismail Khan.

An Intelligence Based Operation was conducted in Gara Jana area of Tehsil Kulachi when two improvised explosive devices and seventeen land mines were recovered by the security forces.

The development comes a day after National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) issued alert about possible terrorist attack in the country on December 13.

It also said that terrorists could also target Lahore where opposition parties are going to flex its muscles in its anti-government campaign.