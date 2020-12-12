Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 December 2020
08:32 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,600 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 86,716 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,108 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Karachi PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Islamabad PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Peshawar PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Quetta PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Sialkot PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Attock PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Gujranwala PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Jehlum PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Multan PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Bahawalpur PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Gujrat PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Nawabshah PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Chakwal PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Hyderabad PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Nowshehra PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Sargodha PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Faisalabad PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436
Mirpur PKR 110,300 PKR 1,436

