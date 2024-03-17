Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

Khawaja Asif sees most terrorist attacks in Pakistan originating from Afghanistan

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 17 Mar, 2024
Khawaja Asif
Source: TV screengrab

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that militants were using Afghan soil to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

The Pakistani defence minister's remarks came a day after seven Pakistan Army personnel, including two officers, were martyred in a terrorist attack in the North Waziristan region of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Asif said, “Terrorism against us is mostly being conducted from Afghanistan.”

In the past, Pakistan has frequently accused the Afghan authorities of not taking action against terrorist outfits, including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). These groups are allegedly operating from the Afghan soil and carrying out cross-border attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

According to Radio Pakistan, Asif told reporters at the presser that some facilitators of the terrorists have been traced, and Pakistan has raised the issue with the Afghanistan government. He reiterated that "those people [foreign national] who do not have valid documents would not be allowed to live in Pakistan".

Without naming jailed prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the defence minister said those behind the social media campaign against martyrs must be “linked with terrorists”. He said that Khyber Pakhtukhwa, where the PTI is in power, is the most affected province by terrorism.

In a post on his X handle, the defence minister said that PTI’s involvement in the smear campaign against the martyrs and forces is a reflection of “anti-state attitude”.

Referring to the previous PTI-led government, which struck a ceasefire deal with the TTP, Asif asked: “Who brought thousands of terrorists from Afghanistan to Pakistan [and] kept explaining the benefits of their return in the National Assembly?”

He questioned why terrorism in the country witnessed a surge after removal of the PTI government. “Identify the enemies. Loyalty to Pakistan is condition to power,” he added.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:25 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Khawaja Asif sees most terrorist attacks in Pakistan originating from ...

08:06 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

PTI’s Tayyaba Raja criticises Sanam Javed for getting nomination ...

07:18 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

PIA air hostess fined in Canada

06:57 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

NAB nabs own officer over corruption charges

06:02 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Gas price hike for Sindh, Balochistan consumers proposed

05:39 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among ...

Most viewed

09:42 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

200 Prize Bond March 2024 – Check Winners, Full Draw List here

12:11 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment for Grade 5 in Punjab 2024 - Class 5 Guess ...

11:22 AM | 17 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment Grade 6 Science Paper 2024

02:06 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

BISE Rawalpindi 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

11:36 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Asif Razzaq Deenar, Leader of Tax Evasion Group, arrested in Karachi

08:41 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Saudi crown prince MBS calls PM Shehbaz, reaffirms support for ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:09 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans in PSL 9 final tomorrow

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 17, 2024, Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.50
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: