Maryam Nawaz breaks down during visit to Central Jail in Lahore

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz broke her fast with prisoners at Central Jail in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat area on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz has been imprisoned in Central Jail during PTI's rule in the country. She visited the prison as a goodwill gesture and extended her support to prisoners. She broke her fast with them and gave them gifts, clothes and RsRs15,000 each.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared a video of the chief minister's visit to the prison, showing her visiting different sections of the jail and planting a tree on the jail lawn. During the visit, Maryam met jail officials and spoke to prisoners about their problems. The jail Iftar menu for Maryam's visit included biryani, samosas, pakoras and fruits.

Earlier, Maryam inaugurated a 20-bed hospital for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the prison. She toured Pakistan’s first ever video call facility for prisoners at the Lahore Central Jail and checked the quality of food for the prisoners.

Maryam broke down during her visit to the cell where she and her father, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, were incarcerated. More videos released by PML-N's media cell on X showed Maryam serving food to the prisoners.