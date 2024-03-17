Search

Sports

BIT successfully organises Annual Sports Festival 2024

Web Desk
11:34 PM | 17 Mar, 2024
Punjab University sports festival

LAHORE – The Institute of Business & Information Technology (IBIT) at Punjab University has successfully organized its Annual Sports Festival 2024, a testament to the institution's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting physical wellness among its students. 

The festival was graced by the presence of the Pakistan Martial Arts Association (PMAA) President Mr. Anwar Mohiuddin as the chief guest. Known for his significant contributions to self-defense training across the nation, particularly for women in Sindh, Punjab, and other regions, Mr. Mohiuddin has been a beacon of women's empowerment through self-defense. The event also saw the participation of Dr. Samra from PU’s IER Department and senior journalist Azhar Khan as guests of honor, both of whom, including the chief guest, were warmly received by the esteemed host, Dr. Asim Tanveer of IBIT. 

A major highlight of the festival was the self-defense display led by Mr. Mohiuddin, captivating the audience, especially female students, who showed an eager interest in participating in his upcoming workshops. "Empowering our youth, particularly our women, with self-defense skills is not just about physical strength but about instilling confidence and resilience," remarked Mr. Mohiuddin, who has earned national accolades for his dedication to this cause. He also shared his aspiration to extend this training to Punjab University students, envisioning a safer and more empowered future for them. 

The festival featured a series of competitive sports events, culminating in spirited contests across various disciplines. The tug of war saw Team Shahroz claiming victory in the boys' category, while Team Humna Bhatti triumphed among the girls. Cricket honors went to Team Moiz for the boys and Team Eman for the girls, with Team Hassan taking home the futsal title, Team Ali Javed winning in volleyball, and Team Essa in kabaddi. 

In badminton, Mubashir and Haris dominated the boys' doubles, while Rameesha and Yashal clinched the title for the girls. The singles titles were secured by Ubair and Izzah, respectively. Table tennis saw Talha and Haris winning the boys' doubles, with Wali Ali and Nafeesa Aizaz taking the singles titles in their respective categories. 

The closing ceremony featured Mr. Anwar Mohiuddin, Dr. Samra, and Azhar Khan distributing prizes among the jubilant winners. Reflecting on the event, Dr. Asim Tanveer expressed his gratitude to the guests and participants. "This festival is more than just a sporting event; it's a celebration of our collective spirit, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence."

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

