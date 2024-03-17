Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Six killed as roof of a house collapses in South Waziristan

Web Desk
11:26 PM | 17 Mar, 2024
Six killed in roof collapse
Source: File photo

At least six people were killed and some others injured when the roof of a house collapsed in South Waziristan on Sunday. 

Police said the injured people were shifted to a hospital in Wana and that the locals carried out rescue and relief activities on their own. 

The cause of the roof collapse has not been ascertained yet, but most houses in the area are built using mud and bricks.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:26 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Six killed as roof of a house collapses in South Waziristan

10:38 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Maryam Nawaz breaks down during visit to Central Jail in Lahore

09:25 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Khawaja Asif sees most terrorist attacks in Pakistan originating from ...

08:06 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

PTI’s Tayyaba Raja criticises Sanam Javed for getting nomination ...

07:18 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

PIA air hostess fined in Canada

06:57 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

NAB nabs own officer over corruption charges

Pakistan

09:42 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

200 Prize Bond March 2024 – Check Winners, Full Draw List here

11:22 AM | 17 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment Grade 6 Science Paper 2024

12:11 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment for Grade 5 in Punjab 2024 - Class 5 Guess ...

02:06 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

BISE Rawalpindi 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

11:36 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Asif Razzaq Deenar, Leader of Tax Evasion Group, arrested in Karachi

08:41 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Saudi crown prince MBS calls PM Shehbaz, reaffirms support for ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:34 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

BIT successfully organises Annual Sports Festival 2024

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 17, 2024, Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.50
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: