Babar Azam explains reasons for Peshawar Zalmi's loss to Islamabad United

A day after losing a crucial match of the Pakistan Super League season 9 (PSL 9) to Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam explained the reasons for his team's loss.
Speaking after the match, Babar blamed his side's "ordinary" bowling performance in the second half of the match against Islamabad United.
Acknowledging his side's weakness, Babar said, "I think we were in a good position after 10 overs. But our bowling after that was very bad. We weren't up to the mark and we thought we had won the match." He gave "credit to Imad Wasim and Haider Ali for how they played" to steer Islamabad United to victory.
Taking to X, the star batter thanked his fans for their support and reaffirmed the team's commitment to "come back stronger".
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 9 eliminator 2 despite losing wickets early in their innings – losing three wickets in four overs at a total score of 21. They were chasing a 186-run target set by Peshawar Zalmi.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 17, 2024, Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
