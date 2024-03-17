Search

Babar Azam explains reasons for Peshawar Zalmi's loss to Islamabad United

Web Desk
08:07 PM | 17 Mar, 2024
Babar Azam
Source: File photo

A day after losing a crucial match of the Pakistan Super League season 9 (PSL 9) to Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam explained the reasons for his team's loss. 

Speaking after the match, Babar blamed his side's "ordinary" bowling performance in the second half of the match against Islamabad United.

Acknowledging his side's weakness, Babar said, "I think we were in a good position after 10 overs. But our bowling after that was very bad. We weren't up to the mark and we thought we had won the match." He gave "credit to Imad Wasim and Haider Ali for how they played" to steer Islamabad United to victory.

Taking to X, the star batter thanked his fans for their support and reaffirmed the team's commitment to  "come back stronger".

Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 9 eliminator 2 despite losing wickets early in their innings – losing three wickets in four overs at a total score of 21. They were chasing a 186-run target set by Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 9, Eliminator 2: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi, to face Multan Sultans in final

