Service chiefs, CJP, envoys invited to attend Parliament's joint session today

ISLAMABAD – The joint session of parliament is slated to be held today at the Parliament House, with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq presiding over the session.
President Asif Ali Zardari will address the session, marking the first joint session since the constitution of the 16th National Assembly.
The president called for the session under the powers granted by Article 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.
Chief of Army Staff, chairman joint chiefs of the staff committee, other service chiefs, chief justice of Pakistan, chief ministers, governors, and ambassadors of several countries have been invited to attend the session.
Meanwhile, PTI, Sunni Ittehad Council, and MWM, planned to protest during the session over alleged election rigging, inflation, and the Constitution's supremacy.
Opposition lawmakers have been instructed to attend the joint meeting to participate in the protest.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
