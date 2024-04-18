Service chiefs, CJP, envoys invited to attend Parliament's joint session today

ISLAMABAD – The joint session of parliament is slated to be held today at the Parliament House, with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq presiding over the session.

President Asif Ali Zardari will address the session, marking the first joint session since the constitution of the 16th National Assembly.

The president called for the session under the powers granted by Article 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.

Chief of Army Staff, chairman joint chiefs of the staff committee, other service chiefs, chief justice of Pakistan, chief ministers, governors, and ambassadors of several countries have been invited to attend the session.

Meanwhile, PTI, Sunni Ittehad Council, and MWM, planned to protest during the session over alleged election rigging, inflation, and the Constitution's supremacy.

Opposition lawmakers have been instructed to attend the joint meeting to participate in the protest.