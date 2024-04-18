Hania Aamir’s new pictures from London trip go viral

Pakistani diva Hania Aamir continues to stun fans with her vacation clicks and this time she dropped gorgeous pictures from UK visit.
Mere Humsafar star Instagram account is filled with delightful moments, as the actor keeps fans engaged with her bubbly persona.
Hania's recent pictures show her posing in lush green parks. The serene beauty of the park perfectly complements Ishqiya star's radiant presence, creating picturesque scenes that captivate viewers.
She opted for baggy denim with a beige top and a light-colored sweater, and added a touch of elegance to her outfit by accessorizing with heart-shaped chain necklaces, which served as a subtle and stylish accent.
Fans were quick to shower love on Hania as the pictures were quick hit, and it garnered more than half a million reactions in a day.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
