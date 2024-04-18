Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Hania Aamir’s new pictures from London trip go viral

Web Desk
12:13 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
Hania Aamir’s new pictures from London trip go viral
Source: social media

Pakistani diva Hania Aamir continues to stun fans with her vacation clicks and this time she dropped gorgeous pictures from UK visit.

Mere Humsafar star Instagram account is filled with delightful moments, as the actor keeps fans engaged with her bubbly persona. 

Hania's recent pictures show her posing in lush green parks. The serene beauty of the park perfectly complements Ishqiya star's radiant presence, creating picturesque scenes that captivate viewers.

She opted for baggy denim with a beige top and a light-colored sweater, and added a touch of elegance to her outfit by accessorizing with heart-shaped chain necklaces, which served as a subtle and stylish accent.

Fans were quick to shower love on Hania as the pictures were quick hit, and it garnered more than half a million reactions in a day.

Inside Hania Aamir’s star-studded pre-birthday bash

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

01:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Parineeti Chopra clears air about pregnancy, plastic surgery rumours

12:13 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Hania Aamir’s new pictures from London trip go viral

05:29 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Mahira Khan sets pulses racing with new photoshoot in black outfit

03:02 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Fiza Ali criticizes Adnan Siddiqui's "Fly" remark; Khalilur Rehman ...

02:50 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Must Read: Sania Mirza's heartfelt revelation

01:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Is Iqra Aziz pregnant again? Yasir Hussain opens up about second child

Lifestyle

11:17 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

10:45 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce, 2nd marriage to Iqbal ...

02:00 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Ambani’s pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor drops photos from Radihka ...

05:22 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Did Saba Qamar get engaged?

06:16 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Viral vlogger duo Shiraz and Muskan buy new car

Advertisement

Latest

01:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Parineeti Chopra clears air about pregnancy, plastic surgery rumours

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan after Rs2,200 per tola increase

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 April 2024

Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 280.3
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25  345.65 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.63 747.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.32 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: