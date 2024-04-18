Hania Aamir’s new pictures from London trip go viral

Pakistani diva Hania Aamir continues to stun fans with her vacation clicks and this time she dropped gorgeous pictures from UK visit.

Mere Humsafar star Instagram account is filled with delightful moments, as the actor keeps fans engaged with her bubbly persona.

Hania's recent pictures show her posing in lush green parks. The serene beauty of the park perfectly complements Ishqiya star's radiant presence, creating picturesque scenes that captivate viewers.

She opted for baggy denim with a beige top and a light-colored sweater, and added a touch of elegance to her outfit by accessorizing with heart-shaped chain necklaces, which served as a subtle and stylish accent.

Fans were quick to shower love on Hania as the pictures were quick hit, and it garnered more than half a million reactions in a day.