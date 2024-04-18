Parineeti Chopra clears air about pregnancy, plastic surgery rumours

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has refuted all rumours about pregnancy and plastic surgery.

Parineeti Chopra is currently basking in the success of her latest Netflix film ‘Amr Singh Chamkila,’ in which she portrays a central character alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

In the film ‘Amr Singh Chamkila,’ Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of Punjabi singer Amr Singh Chamkila, while Parineeti plays his wife Amrjot Kaur.

To portray the character of Amrjot Kaur convincingly, Parineeti not only gained 16 kilograms of weight but also adopted a new makeup look for it.

In a recent interview, Parineeti openly shared her experience of adopting the style given for the film.

Parineeti Chopra revealed that the film’s director, Amitoj Mann, had instructed her to gain 20 kilograms for the film and to adopt a new makeup look, so she immersed herself in the character of Amrjot Kaur.

It should be noted that during the promotion of the film, the actress was seen wearing a black kaftan dress, after which rumors of her pregnancy began circulating on social media. The actress also spoke openly about this.

Refuting the rumours of her pregnancy and plastic surgery, Parineeti Chopra said, “There were rumours that I am pregnant, I have had botox done, for which I had to clarify in a live session.”

It is worth noting that Parineeti Chopra was seen in ‘Mission Ranjha Ganj’ with Akshay Kumar before the film ‘Amr Singh Chamkila.’