Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Fake Death announcement of living person in Mianwali mosque prompts police action

Web Desk
01:10 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
Fake Death announcement of living person in Mianwali mosque prompts police action
Source: File Photo

Pakistani humor is known for its wit, and satire, and it is known for having charm of its own but it’s the humor that can sometimes be misunderstood or taken in a way that causes harm or offense.

A bizarre yet comical event occurred in Mianwali, a city located in northwest of Punjab province, where a fake death announcement of a living person prompted quick action from law enforcers.

The incident was reported in a mosque in Chhadro area of Mianwali. A death announcement of a teacher named Saifullah Khan was made at the Jamia Masjid Ali Khel.

Friends and family, locals started visiting the residence of Saifullah for condolences over the man’s demise. The reality of the incident comes out soon amid condolences and it also angered Saifullah’s family.

The family members then approached the mosque's administration, who shared the phone number that was used to make the announcement. It turned out that caller, pretending to be a cousin of Saifullah, requested the mosque to announce the death.

The enraged family members then approached local police to file a complaint. The police started a probe and held the individual who had made the false announcment, and investigations also revealed some other accomplices.

Speaking with Daily Pakistan, Saifullah Khan confirmed the incident, saying police agreed to take action against the person who had used the mobile phone for the false announcement.

He however decided to withdraw the complaint, as families of the perpetrator contacted him and asked for forgiveness.

Poonam Pandey remains unapologetic after "death from cervical cancer"

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:10 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Punjab police constable rapes girl on pretext of marriage in Lodhran

02:48 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Punjab bans use of plastic bags from June 2024

01:58 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Govt employee attempts suicide by jumping off Punjab Assembly building

01:10 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Fake Death announcement of living person in Mianwali mosque prompts ...

12:32 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

O/A Level Exam Schedule in Pakistan 2024

11:42 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Pakistan embassy in UAE establishes helpline amid flooding chaos

Pakistan

09:02 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

10:27 AM | 17 Apr, 2024

Who leaked Hareem Shah's private videos this time?

10:27 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah responds after trending over ‘leaked’ viral videos

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

11:20 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Free solar panels for 50,000 houses in Punjab! Are you eligible to ...

03:22 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Maryam Nawaz under fire for offering McDonald’s meals to students ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:24 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Gold faces first loss in 4 days after hitting record high in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Gold faces first loss in 4 days after hitting record high in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 April 2024

Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 280.3
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25  345.65 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.63 747.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.32 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: