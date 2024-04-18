Fake Death announcement of living person in Mianwali mosque prompts police action

Pakistani humor is known for its wit, and satire, and it is known for having charm of its own but it’s the humor that can sometimes be misunderstood or taken in a way that causes harm or offense.

A bizarre yet comical event occurred in Mianwali, a city located in northwest of Punjab province, where a fake death announcement of a living person prompted quick action from law enforcers.

The incident was reported in a mosque in Chhadro area of Mianwali. A death announcement of a teacher named Saifullah Khan was made at the Jamia Masjid Ali Khel.

Friends and family, locals started visiting the residence of Saifullah for condolences over the man’s demise. The reality of the incident comes out soon amid condolences and it also angered Saifullah’s family.

The family members then approached the mosque's administration, who shared the phone number that was used to make the announcement. It turned out that caller, pretending to be a cousin of Saifullah, requested the mosque to announce the death.

The enraged family members then approached local police to file a complaint. The police started a probe and held the individual who had made the false announcment, and investigations also revealed some other accomplices.

Speaking with Daily Pakistan, Saifullah Khan confirmed the incident, saying police agreed to take action against the person who had used the mobile phone for the false announcement.

He however decided to withdraw the complaint, as families of the perpetrator contacted him and asked for forgiveness.