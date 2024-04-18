Search

O/A Level Exam Schedule in Pakistan 2024

12:32 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
O/A Level Exam Schedule in Pakistan 2024

O Level and A Level students are gearing up for the annual exams conducted by Cambridge Assessment International Education.

As per the announcement, the exams are set to start from April 25 and will continue until June 13, 2024. Around 1lac students from parts of Pakistan will appear in the 2024 exam session.

To facilitate students, around 100 examination centers have been set up nationwide, including about 20 centers in the country's largest city Karachi.

This year, O Level students show interest in Pakistan Studies, Islamiat, mathematics, English, and Urdu while A Level students opted for Physics, Mathematics, Business, Chemistry, and Computer Science.

At least 800 schools in Pakistan are currently affiliated with Cambridge curriculum, providing students with access to an internationally recognized standard of education.

Karachi is home to approximately 200 schools offering comprehensive Cambridge education. 

O Levels, similar to the GCSEs in the UK, cover a wide range of subjects and are typically taken around age 16. A Levels, taken at a more advanced level around age 18, allows students to specialize in fewer subjects. 
 
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Aug-2023/cambridge-to-hold-retake-a-levels-exam-in-october-confirms-pakistan-official
 

