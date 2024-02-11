Inside Hania Aamir’s star-studded pre-birthday bash

Early birthday congratulations pour in for Pakistani entertainment industry's acclaimed actress and model, Hania Aamir, who will be turning 27 this year.

The acclaimed actress, who started off with Janaan — for which she fetched a nomination at Lux Style Award for Best Supporting Actress — has become one of the most sought after stars in the constellation of the glamour industry. Amassing a whopping 12.1 millions loyal followers on the picture-sharing app, Aamir's Instagram handle serves as an insight into her luxurious lifestyle.

The Titli star's 27th birthday bash, which she is celebrating earlier, is an extravagant as her persona. Surrounded by her glamour industry friends, the Mere Humsafar famed actress shared a sneak peek into her birthday bash with a set of pictures. Aamir went for jet skiing in the metropolitan city, Karachi, and had a blast, as apparent from her infectious smile in the scintillating pictures.

Celebrities including Yashma Gill, Aashir and Nayel Wajahat, Ukhano, Tapu Javeri, and Ahad Raza Mir were in attendance.

For the birthday party, Aamir donned a breathtaking off white 'fit. Pairing a strappy, ruffled crop top with white pants and a pair of sunglasses, Aamir looked gorgeous.

With a balloon emoji, Aamir wrote “crazy without the song.”

Mir's surprise appearance made social media users curious in tandem with others forwarding congratulatory messages for the starlet.

Aamir is an accomplished star who has several commercial hits under her belt, with Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, and Janaan being the most notable.

Aamir is set to make history by showing her versatility in Pakistan's Netflix debut, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past. They meet in Italy, according to IMDb.