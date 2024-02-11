Search

ad
Lifestyle

Inside Hania Aamir’s star-studded pre-birthday bash

Noor Fatima
05:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2024
Hania Aamir
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Early birthday congratulations pour in for Pakistani entertainment industry's acclaimed actress and model, Hania Aamir, who will be turning 27 this year.

The acclaimed actress, who started off with Janaan — for which she fetched a nomination at Lux Style Award for Best Supporting Actress — has become one of the most sought after stars in the constellation of the glamour industry. Amassing a whopping 12.1 millions loyal followers on the picture-sharing app, Aamir's Instagram handle serves as an insight into her luxurious lifestyle. 

The Titli star's 27th birthday bash, which she is celebrating earlier, is an extravagant as her persona. Surrounded by her glamour industry friends, the Mere Humsafar famed actress shared a sneak peek into her birthday bash with a set of pictures. Aamir went for jet skiing in the metropolitan city, Karachi, and had a blast, as apparent from her infectious smile in the scintillating pictures.

Celebrities including Yashma Gill, Aashir and Nayel Wajahat, Ukhano, Tapu Javeri, and Ahad Raza Mir were in attendance. 

For the birthday party, Aamir donned a breathtaking off white 'fit. Pairing a strappy, ruffled crop top with white pants and a pair of sunglasses, Aamir looked gorgeous.

With a balloon emoji, Aamir wrote “crazy without the song.”

Mir's surprise appearance made social media users curious in tandem with others forwarding congratulatory messages for the starlet.

Aamir is an accomplished star who has several commercial hits under her belt, with Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, and Janaan being the most notable. 

Aamir is set to make history by showing her versatility in Pakistan's Netflix debut, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past. They meet in Italy, according to IMDb.

Is Hania Aamir getting married?

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Inside Hania Aamir’s star-studded pre-birthday bash

05:19 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan ties the knot, sets dance floor on fire

10:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Sajal Aly shares her two cents on Pakistani elections

08:55 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Adnan Siddiqui mourns 'death of justice' after Pakistan elections

07:38 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Malala Yousafzai's take on Pakistan's elections sparks debate

08:05 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane celebrate Aara's first month with family

Lifestyle

09:41 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Is Sana Shoaib Malik on a honeymoon trip?

06:29 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Sanam Jung opens up about emotional struggles after moving abroad

06:32 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024 and Internet Memes: Here's Pakistanis' voting ...

07:41 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Nora Fatehi celebrates birthday with friends on luxury yacht

09:03 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

"Let's change Pakistan's destiny!" Cricket stars take to polls

07:19 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Aurat March protestors lambast authorities over Bushra Bibi's Iddat ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Inside Hania Aamir’s star-studded pre-birthday bash

Gold & Silver Rate

03:31 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Gold price declines by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 11 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.

On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.55
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.61 59.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:15 AM | 11 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 11, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: