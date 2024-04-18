Pakistan embassy in UAE establishes helpline amid flooding chaos

Pakistan embassy in United Arab Emirates has established a helpline for Pakistani expatriates as the Middle Eastern nation is suffering from flooding after record rains.

UAE is facing emergency in the aftermath of record rains that flooded the desert state, causing residents to spend the night in vehicles and leading to chaos at DXB airport.

The fresh rains in Emirates were record with schools, parks, and markets stay closed until next week, and the natural disaster also affected citizens of other countries.

To offer assistance, Pakistanis can contact the helpline numbers shared by embassy.