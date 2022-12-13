PM Shehbaz greets Prince Karim Agha Khan on his birthday

05:41 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz greets Prince Karim Agha Khan on his birthday
Source: Twitter
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of Ismaili community, on his birthday.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “We acknowledge, appreciate and remain grateful for his wonderful contributions to the cause of education and socio-economic development in Pakistan and around the world”.

PTI Chairman and former premier, Imran Khan, also extended wishes to Prince Karim Aghan Khan on his birthday.

“Warmest greetings on his birthday to His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. We appreciate his valuable support for & contribution to socio economic development in Pakistan,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

Prince Karim Aghan Khan VI was born on Dec 13, 1936.

