Shoaib Malik achieves another T20I milestone
LAHORE - Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shoaib Malik has achieved another feat by completing 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The right-arm batsman is the second cricketer after West Indies player Chris Gayle to reach the milestone. Malik surpassed the 12,000 mark while playing for Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Pallekele.
He has now amassed 12,027 runs in 485 matches of the shortest format of the cricket.
The 40-year-old batter, who still desires to play for the Pakistan national team, announced his achievement on Twitter. “Another day, another milestone,” he wrote.
- Another day, another milestone...— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 12, 2022
ALHAMDOLILLAH 🇵🇰❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZPp1u6j2m6
Malik made his T20I debut for Pakistan against England in Bristol in 2006. He has played 124 matches for Pakistan, making 2,435 runs.
